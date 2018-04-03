Volvo Cars more affordable under TRAIN program

Volvo Philippines, the local authorized distributor and dealer of Volvo cars in the country, has lowered the prices of 2018 models in accordance to the government’s Tax Reform for Acceleration and Inclusion (TRAIN).

“We look forward to the advantages that the new tax reform program will bring. This new tax scheme allows us to price more competitively in the premium car market, giving Volvo a clear pricing advantage,” said Christopher Yu, marketing head for Volvo PH.

Railway to cleaner and greener transport options According to the Department of Finance (DOF), this tax reform program is not merely for enhancing revenue, but also a means to help in addressing the congestion and pollution issues in the country. With TRAIN, a “cleaner” means of transportation is encouraged thus giving tax breaks for electric and hybrid cars.

“Care for the environment has always been Volvo’s core value. Even before becoming green became trendy, Volvo has already led the way in creating cars that are safer not only for people but also for the environment. We are proud to be bringing to the Philippines Volvo’s latest range of hybrid and electrified models this 2018,” adds Yu.

As a leading innovator in automotive plug-in hybrid technology for over 40 years, Volvo will introduce a fully electric vehicle by 2019 based on its existing SPA (Scalable Product Architecture). Currently, Twin-Engine Plug-In Technology is already offered six plug-in hybrids in its global range.

In July last year, Volvo became the first established car company to fully embrace electrification and make it a core value in its business strategy. The announcement have become a watershed moment in the industry and has since then been followed by similar announcements by other carmakers.

Working together for a better future

Volvo Cars has been vocal about its support for technological innovations that will make way for more environment-friendly transport systems. It has put its weight behind the Charging Interface Initiative, an international consortium that calls for a standardized charging infrastructure for electric cars.

Volvo Cars is also a founding member of the United Nations Global Compact, the world’s largest corporate sustainability initiative. It has been recognized by the UN as a LEAD member, a group of the most ambitious, committed, and engaged companies within the Global Compact. Volvo Cars is one of only 44 LEAD companies out of a total of 9,500 members – and one of only two carmakers.

The company knows that progress cannot be made alone that is why Volvo continues to work alongside public and private entities regarding sustainable development.

“We remain committed to sharing our knowledge to advance traffic safety and sustainability efforts. We understand that our customers want safer, sustainable, and more convenient cars. This is why we have a culture of cooperation with other stakeholders in looking for solutions that will help in making our cities cleaner, safer, and smarter. We are confident that our next generation Volvos are capable of doing so”, shares Atty. Alberto B. Arcilla, CEO and President of Volvo Philippines.