Volvo celebrates record-breaking 2016, welcomes New Year with special offer

Up to P500K off on select Volvo models in PH

In celebration of the Chinese New Year, Volvo Philippines is giving a discount of up to P500,000 on select XC60 and XC90 units on stock this month. This rare half-a-million offer is definitely a treat to Volvo aficionados who are interested in buying a Volvo XC60 or Volvo XC90 luxury SUV.

The special offer is also part of Volvo’s thanksgiving efforts for its loyal patrons as Volvo Car Corporation hit a new record in 2016, closing with a sales increase of 6.2 percent compared to 2015 with 534,332 cars sold, underlining the breadth and depth of the company’s ongoing global transformation.

The record 2016 was driven by solid growth in all major sales regions, including double-digit increases in its two largest markets China and the United States and a strong performance in Western Europe. Looking ahead, Volvo is confident that 2017 will be another record year in terms of sales.

Sales of the new top-of-the-line 90 series cars were the main growth driver globally, led by the Volvo XC90 large premium SUV, for which sales rose 125 per cent versus 2015, highlighting the success of the company’s new design and engineering direction and boding well for the future as more new models are revealed in coming years. The Volvo XC90 is a graceful SUV that offers pure, uncluttered luxury with advanced safety, intuitive technology and utmost comfort for all seven passengers. It has intelligent power that balances a thrilling ride while considering fuel economy and the environment.

Meanwhile, the XC60 mid-size premium SUV established another annual sales record of 161,092 cars in its ninth year on the market, having increased sales every year since it was introduced in 2008. It has been a favorite because of its dashing good looks, limber ride and drive and advanced technology that offer creature comforts at its finest. Equipped with performance features that always make it ready to explore city streets or country roads, the XC60 is a road companion that gives the ultimate sense of control.

The new sales record in 2016 tops off another year in which Volvo Cars continued its global transformation and the repositioning of the brand to compete with its global premium rivals.

During the course of 2016, the company strengthened its leadership in areas such as autonomous drive (AD), electrification and safety, forged new business alliances, continued the renewal of its entire product range and expanded its global manufacturing footprint.

New partnerships forged during 2016 place Volvo Cars at the forefront of the significant change currently underway in the auto industry.

Volvo Cars and Uber agreed to set up and finance a joint development project that will develop and manufacture base vehicles on the SPA architecture, able to incorporate the latest autonomous driving technologies up to and including fully autonomous cars.

Volvo Cars will in 2017 start the world’s most advanced and ambitious autonomous vehicle test in Gothenburg, with real families using AD XC90 cars in everyday life, paving the way for it to be a global leader in autonomous driving technologies. It will start similar tests with real people behind the wheel of its self-driving cars in London and China in the coming years.

As a result of these and other partnerships that are transforming its business model, Volvo Cars is no longer just a carmaker, it is now a global premium mobility company.

Discount is available on select units in stock only. Terms and conditions apply.