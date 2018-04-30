Volvo launches commercial E-truck

Volvo Trucks has launched an electric truck (e-truck) designed for “urban distribution and refuse operations, among other applications,” with sales and series production starting in Europe next year.

Volvo Trucks said the new model will help the company “take the lead in solutions for electrified goods transport in cities.”

“We’re immensely proud to present the first in a range of fully electrically-powered Volvo trucks ready for regular traffic. With this model we are making it possible for cities that aim for sustainable urban development to benefit from the advantages of electrified truck transports,” said Claes Nilsson, president of Volvo Trucks, in a recent statement.

Volvo Trucks said that there was “considerable market interest” in the electric vehicles, but customers had questions about the switch would impact their operations.

“In order to make the transition secure and smooth,” said Jonas Odermalm, head of product strategy Volvo FL and Volvo FE at Volvo Trucks, “we will offer holistic solutions based on each customer’s individual needs regarding driving cycles, load capacity, uptime, range and other parameters. Such a solution may encompass everything from route analysis and battery optimization to servicing and financing. Volvo Trucks works closely with several suppliers of charging equipment. The aim as always is to offer customers high uptime and productivity.”

“From experience we know how important it is that cities, energy suppliers and vehicle manufacturers cooperate in order for large-scale electrification to become a reality. With attractive incentives, agreed standards and a long-term strategy for urban planning and expansion of the charging infrastructure, the process can go much faster,” he added.

The first trucks in the Volvo FL Electric range are now entering regular operation with customers in Gothenburg.