Volvo owners can enjoy exclusive access to premium airport lounge

Volvo Philippines offers another first in customer service as it launches its exclusive offer to Volvo car owners. Simply by presenting their Volvo key and a valid ID at the reception of the Wings Transit Lounge at the 4th level, mall area of the NAIA Terminal 3, they can avail of the privileges accorded to lounge patrons. After logging in, qualified Volvo car owners can enjoy the amenities the lounge has to offer – all compliments of Volvo.

As a perk for purchasing a Volvo, owners may invite up to four guests per visit and may stay for free for up to ten hours. Children three feet and below or up to five years of age are also free of charge. In excess of the allowed number of guests and duration of stay, guests will need to abide by the terms and conditions of the partnership and the existing policies of the lounge.

The Wings Transit Lounge boasts of multiple lounge areas with reclining chairs, sleep capsules, twin rooms and a family room. Travelers who wish to indulge more have the option to choose among various aesthetic and award-wining massage services, which were recognized in 2014 with a Consumer’s Choice Award and Gold Seal of Excellence.

For those who would like to squeeze in a bit of work or check on their online communication, a business lounge is also available. The lounge also offers a selection of delectable finger food and pastries as well as dining options from their accredited restaurant partners.

Volvo has always put people in mind when designing their cars and this thoughtful care and attention seeps into the ownership of their cars. From the luxurious cabins of their world-class vehicles, Volvo hopes to continue to give the exemplary comfort through providing a pleasant rest while guests await their flights. “This is just another way of sending our warmest appreciation to our clients. It is our vision to seek more ways of offering them other services that will make their Volvo ownership more enjoyable,” said Chris Lee Yu, Volvo Philippines Marketing Senior Manager. This exclusive offer is a testament to the company’s dedication to rewarding their valued customers the premium service they truly deserve.