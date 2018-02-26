Volvo PH all aboard for historic Volvo Ocean Race HK stopover

Volvo Philippines set sail to Hong Kong for the first ever Volvo Ocean Race (VOR) stop in Asia’s world city. Winners of Volvo’s All Aboard Holiday Offer as well as the Volvo Alumni Golf Cup 2017 champions were all onboard to partake of the festivities.

Top executives from the country’s exclusive importer and distributor as well as sales partner from across the country, were also on hand to host the Volvo clients and their guests, as well as accompany them around the Volvo Ocean Race Village.

Historic Stopover

One of the toughest and most prestigious sailing events in the world, the Volvo Ocean Race (VOR) marks its first time to dock on Hong Kong’s shores, thanks to the cooperation with the Hong Kong Sailing Federation. It is also an official part of the Hong Kong’s 20th Anniversary celebration, garnering an “M” mark bestowed by the Major Sports Events Committee. The government’s support for this global sailing activity strengthens the desire to spread the message about Hong Kong as a premier sailing, water sports, and recreation destination in Asia.

Moored on Kai Tak Runway Park’s berths, VOR’s fleet of seven 65-foot yachts brought with them an electric vibe that thrilled locals and foreigners alike. The state-of-the-art cruise terminal, with its impressive 360-degree view of Victoria harbor and expansive grounds served as the home of the Volvo Ocean Race on January 17-31, 2018.

“We’re a privately owned team and our owner, Mr. Seng Huang Lee, has poured his passion and enthusiasm and vision into this project and this win will be very special for him. Winning this leg will be a massive platform for Scallywag going forward,” said David Witt, Scallywag’s skipper.

Special Edition Volvos

Special Volvo models also rolled in, which includes the Volvo V90 Plug-In Hybrid, the Volvo V90 Cross Country Ocean Race Edition, the Volvo S90 T8 Excellence and Inscription variants, and the recently unveiled Volvo XC40. These pristine white Volvos calmly sat in poise and elegance against the charming backdrop of the decidedly Scandinavian Volvo Pavilion. Guests were able to see the finely crafted details of these automotive works of art with knowledgeable Volvo spokespersons at the ready to assist and answer questions.

In addition to the exhilarating in-port race, RIB boat experience, boatyard exposure, concerts, delectable food kiosks, insightful talks and conferences, and other on- ground activities, Volvo has also set up an incredible Volvo Car Test Track. This elliptical, rollercoaster looking contraption stood steadily on the sidelines, awaiting brave souls to board the Volvos that will take four car occupants on a simulated 4-course ride. The courses, which included road conditions like a “crater road” or a bumpy track, highlighted the different strengths of Volvo cars. It showed the amazing road-holding capacity, torsional rigidity, and superb design and engineering, among others.

‘Turn the Tide on Plastic’

Volvo Ocean Race strengthens its dedication to driving social and environmental issues to the forefront. By putting sustainability at its heart, it focuses on taking action against the rapidly growing and critical problem of plastic pollution in the ocean through its “Turn the Tide on Plastic” program. Hand-in-hand with the United Nation’s Clean Seas campaign, Volvo aims to raise awareness of ocean health and other key issues by way committing to three pillars in its sustainability strategy:

To minimize the race’s own footprint with a particular focus on reducing, and where possible, eliminating the single-use plastic in the Race Villages – a challenging task but one that will help to change behavior by making it a focus;

To maximize the race’s impact using its global communications platform to spread awareness and action on Ocean Health and plastic pollution, an educational programme to change views, and the creation of Ocean Summits which bring together science, government, sport and business; and

To leave a positive legacy wherever it goes, through many actions including a science program, using the Volvo Ocean 65 racing yachts to capture data while at sea and contribute to our understanding of the oceans in the most remote areas of the planet.

Aside from being a test of human strength, endurance, and teamwork, the Volvo Ocean Race also aims to leave a legacy that will impact, influence, and change world views and attitudes towards ocean health.

Part human adventure and part technological challenge, this year’s Volvo Ocean Race will span 45,000 nautical miles (83,000 kilometers) with a specific mission to gather meteorological and oceanographic data as they race through often inaccessible parts of the globe. These data will hopefully help make a meaningful difference in the fight against ocean plastic pollution.

“We try to live up to our brand image, for example, protecting what’s important. I think we have a very big problem with plastic pollution in the seas. This is not just about racing. The ships are also equipped with sensors and we have special activities with our people here to build awareness about this problem,” said Volvo Car Corp. president and Chief Executive Offier Håkan Samuelsson.