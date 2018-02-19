Volvo V90 is car of choice by elite German Police

Five Volvo V90 wagons will be used by the German federal province of Mecklenburg Western Pomerania. These Swedish machines will be used by highway cops in enforcing law and order on the road. At the same time, the use of such luxurious automotive equipment demonstrates the agencies’ desire to provide good working conditions for law enforcement officers.

The German police V90s features a diesel engine with a maximum output of 235 hp and an automatic gearbox. The premium police wagons feature front and rear parking assist, stationary heating, LED signal lamps, a gun box, a 6-kilogram fire extinguisher, and a police radio communication system.

Also a Swedish favorite

The Swedish police squad also favors the V90. The same Volvo model also recently achieved the highest rating ever in the Swedish police’s highly demanding driving test. In Sweden, the police car is judged as a workplace. This means any car has to meet very strict demands in areas such as performance, comfort, quality, and ergonomics in order to qualify as a police car.

The Swedish police car test focuses on five areas: a brake test, an obstacle course, evasive action tests with and without braking, and high-speed emergency driving. The overall score for the V90 was 9.2 out of 10, the highest rating ever achieved by any car in this gruelling test.

The final test protocol on the V90 prepared by Swedish police test drivers concludes that “overall, it is difficult to find any faults at all. Chassis, steering, suspension, traction control and powertrain all show exemplary performance. Quick lane changes at high speeds feel almost deceptively easy, the car does what it is told to do and shakes off lateral forces without any protest.”

Designed with special considerations

The demands on emergency vehicles are higher than on normal road cars. With the V90 police car, Volvo takes the highly refined driving experience of the award-winning standard V90 to the next level. To transform the premium estate into a suitable emergency vehicle, the Volvo Car Special Products department further developed the car to meet the specific demands of police forces.

For instance, the chassis is made stronger and more dynamic, the brakes and suspension are improved, and the car is fully equipped with all necessary tools and communication equipment. It takes about a week to transform a standard V90 into a police car at Volvo Cars’ special manufacturing facility in Torslanda, Sweden.

Volvo Cars has a long history in providing police cars: already in 1929 Swedish police fought crime from behind the wheel of a Volvo. In the decades that followed, classic Volvos such as the Amazon and the 144 also served in police uniform. More recently, the XC70 and V70 estates have been used by elite police squads. The XC70, too, was the best police car ever tested by Swedish police at the time of its introduction.

Other police forces that in recent years have used Volvos include Norway, Italy, the UK, and the Netherlands. The V90 will be made available to any interested police forces around the globe.