Volvo XC60 wins ‘World Car of the Year 2018’

The new Volvo XC60 midsize SUV has been named World Car of the Year 2018 at the New York Auto Show, adding another accolade to Volvo’s growing list.

The XC60 also scooped the prestigious North American Utility of the Year Award earlier this year, while the XC40 SUV was named European Car of the Year at the Geneva Motor Show earlier this month. The World Car of the Year win is the first in this competition for Volvo Cars, the premium carmaker.

“I am pleased to see our company’s product investments paying off,” said Håkan Samuelsson, president and chief executive officer of Volvo Cars. “We are up against some tough competition, but this award for the XC60 show that Volvo has the right combination of design, connectivity and safety that appeals to customers across the world.”

In the new XC60, Euro NCAP’s best overall performer in 2017, Volvo’s City Safety Autonomous Emergency Braking system has been enhanced with steering support for when automatic braking alone may not help avoid a potential collision. In addition, Oncoming Lane Mitigation with Steer Assist, which helps mitigate head-on collisions and Blind Spot Information System (BLIS) with Steer Assist functionality, has been added to reduce the risk of lane-changing collisions.

The XC60 is available with a range of diesel and petrol engines as well as Volvo Cars’ award-winning T8 Twin Engine petrol plug-in hybrid at the top of the powertrain range, delivering 407 hp and acceleration from 0-100 kph in just 5.3 seconds.

These two accolades come hot on the heels of Samuelsson’s World Car Person of the Year recognition, awarded by the same panel of international media in Geneva earlier this month. Samuelsson was given the inaugural award in recognition of his work in driving the success of Volvo Cars in recent years.

The award-winning Volvo XC60 is now also available in the Philippines.