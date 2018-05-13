Voter registration overseas hits 1.6M

As of May 11, the number of overseas voters has reached 1,600,746 for the 2019 national elections, exceeding the previous record of 1,376,067 for the 2016 polls, according to the Department of Foreign Affairs-Overseas Voting Secretariat (DFA-OVS).

“This is once again evidence of the hard work and dedication of the men and women of our Foreign Service who are encouraging more overseas Filipinos to exercise their right to suffrage and civic duty in this ongoing electoral exercise. Our media partners, bloggers and other [overseas voting]stakeholders are also playing an important role in creating awareness among our kababayan [compatriots]abroad,” Undersecretary Luis Montales, DFA-OVS chairman, said on Friday.

At the current rate of the overseas voting registration, the DFA-OVS said it was optimistic that by the end of registration period on September 30, 2018, there would be around 1.9 million overseas voters for the 2019 national elections.

Registration began on December 1, 2016.

“Election is the only government activity where you can really realize the principle of one person one vote and realize the principle of equality,” Commission on Elections Commissioner in Charge Luie Tito Guia said in an interview.

Foreign Affairs Secretary Alan Peter Cayetano echoed Guia, saying everyone has equal rights to suffrage.

All Filipino citizens abroad during the overseas voting period for the 2019 elections, which is from April 13 to May 13, 2019, at least 18 years old on May 13, 2019, and qualified by law, may register as an overseas voter.

Application for registration or certification as an overseas voter can be filed at any nearby Foreign Service Post (FSP) or Manila Economic and Cultural Office (MECO) or in designated field or mobile registration areas outside FSPs or MECO.

Filing of application in the Philippines may be done through any registration center.

For the exact schedule of registration days applicable to the voting applicant, he/she may inquire from any embassy, consulates and missions.

Basic requirements are one valid Philippine passport, seaman’s book for seafarers, certificate of dual citizenship and a valid ID card.

The Comelec representative may ask for additional documents to establish the identity of the overseas voter applicant.

An updated list of overseas voting registration locations in the Philippines and overseas voting forms are available at www.dfa-oavs.gov.ph or www.comelec.gov.ph.