Voters’ registration resumes on Nov. 7

THE Commission on Elections (Comelec) will resume next week the registration of voters in preparation for the 2017 barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan (SK) elections.

Based on Comelec Resolution No. 10166 promulgated on October 25, 2016, the registration period for the 2017 village elections will be from November 7, 2016 to April 29, 2017. Voters can register even on Saturdays and holidays except on December 24 and 25, and April 13 and 14, 2017.

Comelec Chairman Juan Andres Bautista said over the weekend that the voters registration process is mandated by law.

Section 8 of Republic Act (RA) 8189 or The Voter’s Registration Act of 1996 provides for the system of continuing registration of voters.

The law also provides that the personal filing of application of registration of voters shall be conducted daily in the office of the Election Officer during regular office hours.

Bautista explained that the intent of the law is to give qualified Filipinos the opportunity to register and exercise their right to suffrage.

Comelec spokesman James Jimenez said the registration will last for more than five months so ensure wider voters’ participation. The poll body expects more than one million new voters in 2017.

“We are expecting more than 55 million voters for next year’s elections, with the inclusion of SK voters aged 15-17 years old,” Jimenez said.

“We can now formally begin our preparations for the 2017 elections now that the bill on the postponement of the 2016 elections has been signed into law,” he added.

The law postponing the 2016 Barangay and SK elections was approved by President Rodrigo Duterte on October 15, 2016.