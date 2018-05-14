‘Votes for sale’ in village, youth council polls; offenders face raps, says local govt exec

THE Department of Interior and Local Government (DILG) has received reports of rampant vote-buying in Monday’s Barangay and Sanggunian Kabataan (village and youth council) elections, with the price going as high as P3,000 per vote, and would file the appropriate complaints before the Commission on Elections (Comelec), an official said.

“It’s higher than before. Just earlier, someone told me that they were offered P1,000 and P2,00 and now, someone reported to me that it even reached P3,000,” Local Government Undersecretary Martin Diño said in Filipino in a radio interview.

Diño said vote-buying was rampant, especially in Metro Manila, where he received most of the complaints involving local officials. Similar reports surfaced in Lucena City ib Quezon and Calamba City in Laguna.

“We will go to Comelec and file complaints,” said Diño.

He said civilians who would complain would have to pay a filing fee “but if it’s the DILG, the Comelec will treat our complaint as [an]interagency complaint that is why we can file charges against local government officials like mayors, congressmen, and governors.”

Diño also accused these officials of allegedly “harassing candidates by calling them and telling them they have to back out of the election. They can’t do that because it is up to the voters who they should choose or not.”

Diño said “vigilante voters” took videos of the vote-buyers.

“They took a video, documented them, and reported them for vote-buying that is why their act is already known to the public. This means that the people are now guarding the elections and the DILG can help them by compiling these reports and going to [the]Comelec to file [the]complaints,” he said.

Police authorities have arrested the suspects involved in these incidents. ROY NARRA