Voyager Innovations to open facility for MSMEs

Technology company Voyager Innovations will open a facility for micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) in the first quarter of 2018.

In a statement, Voyager Innovations said it seeks to extend its digital transformation (DX) program to MSMEs to help them become “more competitive in the growing digital economy.”

The facility, DiguHub, will be at the company’s Launchpad headquarters in Mandaluyong City.

“[E]ntrepreneurs can use this as a space for consultation, mentoring, learning and sharing,” Voyager Innovations said.

“Enabling MSMEs is critical to economic progress, [especially]for emerging economies like the Philippines. We need the strong support of various stakeholders and players under one advocacy—that of enabling our MSMEs with digital technologies,” said Manuel V. Pangilinan, chairman of Voyager Innovations.

“Voyager’s DX program for MSMEs will jumpstart the digital transformation of small businesses in this country,” he added.

Through Voyager’s platforms and solutions, entrepreneurs will be equipped with digital marketing tools on Facebook, SMS broadcasts and website landing page; online store from TackThis!; and PayMaya digital-payment solutions.

The company could also guide entrepreneurs who want to grow their businesses in securing a loan from the partners of its digital lender system Lendr, including First Circle, JK Capital, Development Bank of the Philippines, Esquire Financing, Asialink, and Algo Leasing and Finance.

Orlando Vea, Voyager Innovations president and CEO, said MSMEs remain “critical to our economy,” as they account for 99.5 percent of all the businesses in the Philippines and contributes 35 percent of the gross domestic product, based on the latest Philippine Statistics Authority report.

“No business should be left behind, whatever the size, industry, sector or geographic location. It is our mission to ensure that we help them get on board the digital economy, specifically in the areas of access and digital marketing, commerce and financial services,” he added.