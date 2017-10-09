VP Pence exits game after anthem protest

WASHINGTON, D.C.: US Vice President Mike Pence walked out of an NFL game Sunday (Monday in Manila) after some players kneeled for the national anthem, the latest twist in a running saga over the controversial protests against racial injustice. Pence said that he departed after seeing players kneel during a rendition of “The Star-Spangled Banner” before his home team the Indianapolis Colts hosted the San Francisco 49ers. “I left today’s Colts game because President [Donald] Trump and I will not dignify any event that disrespects our soldiers, our Flag, or our National Anthem,” Pence wrote on Twitter. “While everyone is entitled to their own opinions, I don’t think it’s too much to ask NFL players to respect the Flag and our National Anthem,” Pence tweeted.

AFP