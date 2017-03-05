VP Robredo sidesteps #Nagaleaks revelations

Blog seeks to shatter Leni and Jesse ‘popular myths’

VICE PRESIDENT Maria Leonor “Leni” Robredo is skirting the sensational claims of an anonymous blog that claims to possess damaging information on her and her late husband Jesse Robredo, saying only that the revelations were meant to silence her.

In Cebu City on Friday, Robredo did not address the “We Are Collective” blog’s claims her husband had ties to

illegal gambling and illegal drugs, and that the former Interior secretary who won the Ramon Magsaysay Award secretly owned a condominium building.

“Access to social media is being used to abuse those who muster the courage to express dissent, who muster courage to express disagreement with the programs or beliefs of the administration. The release of any leaks, that is an attempt to silence us,” Robredo said in a radio interview.

“This is not the first time it was done, it was done several times before, and it was unsuccessful. No matter what is done, it will not silence us. On our part, we are ready, we are not hiding anything. We did not sin against the country,” she added.

Robredo, who was interviewed after the launch of her anti-poverty program Angat Buhay in Cebu City, vowed to keep on expressing her beliefs.

“We will continue to express our beliefs wholeheartedly and bravely no matter what they do to prevent this,” said Robredo, who left the Cabinet in December after speaking out against the burial of former strongman Ferdinand Marcos at the Libingan ng ma Bayani.

The Vice President has since ramped up her criticism of the Duterte administration, particularly the war on illegal drugs.

On Friday afternoon, We Are Collective released Part 1 of its series titled “Deception: The Shocking Truth Behind Leni and Jesse Robredo,” whose hashtag #Nagaleaks made the rounds of social media.

The anonymous blog, citing interviews, anecdotes and website links, made the following claims:

• the illegal numbers game jueteng flourished under the watch of Jesse Robredo as Naga City mayor and even after his untimely death in a 2012 plane crash;

• Jesse used public relations men to prop up his image and eventually win the Magsaysay Award, but gave only a token reward to his aide who made it possible;

• Jesse had a falling out with a political ally, Emilio Aguinaldo, who later went missing after unearthing various anomalies in Naga as well as the former’s connection to jueteng operations;

• Jesse had ties to a drug pusher and the alleged top drug lord of Camarines Sur, Victor Lorenzo “Chinglo” Rosales; and

• Aguinaldo found out that Jesse owned the P1-billion Lansbergh Place in Quezon City, which on paper was allegedly under the names of Jesse’s sister and mother.

“So now that we’re down with part one, wait till you see the succeeding chapters in this crime story involving a cast that could rival the Game of Thrones. In the next chapters, you will be enlightened about the anomalies of [former Interior secretary Mar Roxas]and Jesse and the [Liberal Party] during the time of [President Benigno Aquino 3rd]. And what really happened in Masbate when Jesse’s plane crashed,” We Are Collective said on its Facebook page, which had more than 114,000 likes as of press time.

WITH A REPORT FROM REINA C. TOLENTINO AND LLANESCA T. PANTI