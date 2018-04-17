VP Robredo’s lead narrows in recount

FORMER senator Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. has narrowed the lead of Vice President Maria Leonor “Leni” Robredo in the ongoing recount of the 2016 vice-presidential election.

Sources at the Presidential Electoral Tribunal (PET) told The Manila Times that after the recount of 210 clustered precincts in Camarines Sur province, Robredo’s tally was reduced by some 5,000 votes.

Robredo won the vice presidency with a lead of 263,473 votes over Marcos. In the official tally, Robredo obtained 14,418,817 votes while Marcos had 14,155,344.

Sources said the recount of 210 clustered precincts narrowed the lead down to about 258,000.

“It’s still a long way to go but the figures as they are coming out, may already be considered substantial recovery or change in the results of the elections. It is definitely favorable to former Senator Marcos,” a PET insider said.

The high tribunal is set to revise more than 5,800 clustered precincts from Marcos’ pilot provinces of Camarines Sur, Iloilo and Negros Oriental.

It will be recalled that at the start of the recount early this month, the camp of Marcos claimed to have discovered irregularities in a number of ballot boxes, such as wet and distorted ballots.

It was also discovered that some of the ballot boxes did not have an “audit log” or the logbook indicating the time of opening of precincts, the time of transmittal of results and the times the voting started and ended.

Marcos, son and namesake the late strongman Ferdinand Marcos, is contesting the election results in some 39,000 clustered precincts from 30 provinces and cities all over the country.

He paid for a recount in 36,465 clustered precincts, and wants the results annulled in 2,756 precincts. Based on Commission on Elections data, the total 39,221 clustered precincts being questioned by Marcos are composed of 132,446 precincts.

Marcos accuses Robredo of benefiting from “massive electoral fraud, anomalies and irregularities” such as pre-shading of ballots, pre-loaded Secure Digital cards, misreading of ballots, malfunctioning vote-counting machines, and an “abnormally high” unaccounted votes or undervotes.