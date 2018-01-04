VP seeks transparency in Marcos’ poll protest

The camp of Vice President Maria Leonor Robredo has asked the Supreme Court, acting as Presidential Electoral Tribunal, to allow representatives from both parties in the retrieval of ballots and other poll documents in three provinces in connection with a poll protest lodged by former senator Ferdinand Marcos Jr.

Robredo, thru lawyers Romulo Macalintal and Bernadette Sardillo, made the pleading in an urgent omnibus motion for clarification on the December 5, 2017 resolution of the electoral tribunal, which directed all city and municipal treasurers and election officers to deliver all the ballot boxes and their contents with their keys, if with locks; voter’s receipts (if not included inside or with the ballot boxes); list of voters including the Election Day Computerized Voters List; Voter Registration Record; and book of voters and other election documents and paraphernalia used in the 2016 polls to the Presidential Electoral Tribunal Retrieval Team at the designated staging area/hub at the Camarines Sur Convention Center, Capitol Complex, Cadlan, Pili, Camarines Sur if the Convention Center is not available at the Freedom Sports Complex of the Department of Education, Region 5, Division of Camarines Sur.

The delivery is scheduled from January 23 to 26.

“Based on the said resolution, the respective municipal treasurers and election officers will merely deliver the ballot boxes, election documents and paraphernalia to the Retrieval Team on the schedule as provided. In doing so, the parties will not be able to see the original state of the ballot boxes in storage. Consequently, representatives of the parties will not be able to write down their observations and comments during the inventory of the ballot boxes, election documents and paraphernalia while at their storage,” Robredo’s motion read.

LLANESCA T. PANTI