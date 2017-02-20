VP slams move to lower age of criminal responsibility

Vice President Maria Leonor Robredo over the weekend criticized anew a pending measure in Congress seeking to lower the age of criminal responsibility, saying that the move is a “brewing concern.”

House Bill 002, filed by Speaker Pantaleon Alvarez, seeks to lower the age of criminal responsibility from 15 to nine.

Robredo, in a youth forum in Quezon City, said: “Can you imagine a nine-year-old imprisoned for a crime? This is on top of the fact that the death penalty may be imposed very soon.”

“[The bill is sought to be passed] supposedly so children can ‘understand responsibility’ and so our nation can ‘stop producing a generation of criminals’,” she lamented.

Robredo also slammed the recently suspended campaign against illegal drugs where many children have lost family members.

“Children and youth who have lost loved ones to the war on drugs, 7,600 dead so far, are giving out a silent cry that few seem to hear,” the Vice President noted.