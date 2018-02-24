VRP to trail blaze in geriatric care

The VRP Medical Center will start building a P350-million tower that will have 18 floors, with five levels to be dedicated to geriatric care and services.

The medical institution held the groundbreaking of its new building on Monday, which is part of its expansion in Mandaluyong, after it renovated its current building.

“We are going to have a comprehensive geriatric service which no other hospital has done,” VRP president Vergel De Dios said in a press briefing.

“With the growing elderly population, we want to put up the [geriatric]service,” she added.

According to De Dios, the hospital targets condominium tenants in the area.

“The condominiums in front of us around 70,000 units, that is our target market. While they were building, we were already renovating,” she said.

Compared to other large hospitals, De Dios pointed out VRP can give intensive care to its patients, provided the number of persons seeking that service is not that big.

Other services to be included in the new tower will be an oncology center, a dementia unit, operating rooms for laparoscopic surgery, executive check-up rooms, breast clinic, pain clinic, and an aesthetic center.

The new tower will be completed in 20 to 24 months from start of construction, which is slated in the second quarter of 2018.

The renovations of the current building included adding more private rooms that have features like eco-friendly LED lights, inverted air-conditioning, and low-flow water valves. The hospital has 230 beds to date.

Also part of the renovations are: a new chapel, a refurbished event and conference hall, four clinical department offices, bigger physician’s center, and an open wellness area to exercise and commune with nature.

Strategically located along EDSA, the new building and renovation is expected to generate new revenues for the medical institution, according to De Dios.