Vulcan Industrial trims net loss on absence of one-offs

LISTED Vulcan Industrial and Mining Corporation (VIMC) trimmed its net loss in 2017 on the absence of provision for impairment losses made on the company’s mining projects in the prior year.

In its annual report, VIMC said its net loss last year narrowed to P2.6 million from a net loss of P117.6 million in the previous year.

In 2017, the company said its net loss arose wholly from its mining operations, unlike in the prior years when it included losses incurred from oil and gas dealings.

VIMC has nine mineral properties located in Nueva Vizcaya, Isabela Province, Negros Occidental, Southern Leyte, Davao Oriental, Zambales, Palawan and Nueva Ecija, which currently operate in various stages of exploration.

“VIMC started a scoping study of the Marian gold tailings to assess the economic potentials of erecting new Gold CIP [carbon-in-pulp] processing facility on a stand-along basis,” the mining firm said.

In 2017, the company’s authorized capital stock amounted to P4 billion at a par value of P1.00.

Incorporated in 1953, Vulcan was primarily engaged in mining and oil exploration. It changed its primary purpose to retail trade in 2013, and relegated mining and oil exploration as secondary purposes. At present, it holds mineral exploration rights in various parts of the country and operates a rock aggregates project in Rizal province.