Vulnerability to mobile malware up – Symantec

As smartphone penetration in the Philippines continues to rise, so is Filipinos’ vulnerability to malicious programs attacking mobile phones, a global cybersecurity firm said on Tuesday.

In a media briefing in Makati City, David Rajoo, director of systems engineering at Symantec Malaysia, Indonesia, and the Philippines, said the increased penetration—60 percent to 70 percent in the country—drove the increase in mobile threats.

Given “the 100-million-plus population of the Philippines, the fact that we’re still seing [an]increase in mobile malware, especially in terms of detections—I won’t be surprised if we see similar numbers here in the Philippines,” Rajoo said.

According to the Internet Security Threat Report (ISTR) he presented, mobile malware variants soared by 54 percent year-over-year to 26,579 last year from 17, 214 in 2016.

The company managed to block an average of 24,000 malicious mobile applications each day in 2017, according to Rajoo.

“Many users continue to make life easy for attackers. They don’t update their operating system (OS) to” its latest version, he said.

“[O]n Android, only 20 percent of devices are running the newest major version” of the OS, he added.

The report provides an overview and analysis of global threat activity last year. It is based on data from Symantec’s Global Intelligence Network, which the firm’s analysts use to identify, analyze, and comment on emerging trends in attacks, malicious code activity, phishing and spam.