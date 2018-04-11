A NATURAL calamity, this is the Philippine narrative, always brings out the best in people. Stories of heroism and sacrifice to save lives, shelter the homeless, commiserate with thy neighbor and share whatever could be shared are duly noted and recorded after every calamity in our calamity-prone archipelago.

After the most devastating typhoon on record savaged the country in November 2013, the post-Yolanda narratives of sharing, helping and commiserating were mostly awe-inspiring. There is a reason the word used was “almost” and not totally. The official response from some LGU leaders in the hard-hit areas, as usual, sullied the stories of heroism and caring.

Some LGU leaders acted like vultures that preyed on the dead, the dying and the prostrate. Exhibit A of this impossible official transgression, according to public files at the Ombudsman, were the ones allegedly committed by the local officials of Guiuan, Eastern Samar, one of the towns hardest-hit by Yolanda, with help from some official abettors. The particulars would make the concerned citizen weep.

For the rehabilitation of 60 barangay halls and day care centers, a P153 million fund was released under the DILG’s Recovery Assistance on Yolanda (RAY), as in “ray of hope“ program. How did the Guiuan LGU led by Mayor Christopher Sheen Gonzales spend the money?

The cost of every 28 square meter barangay hall “rehabilitated“ under the RAY program was a mind-boggling P89,000 per square meter. To magnify how crooked the “rehabilitation“ deal was, let us make official comparisons. Remember that the Binays were charged with plunder over some high-profile Makati City projects and one project that comes to mind was the P42,000 per sq m cost of the Makati Parking Building. This is a parking building in the premier city of the country where construction costs and manpower salaries were and are still high. And it was constructed to withstand Intensity 6 to 7 quakes. Yet, the construction cost was not even half of the unheard-of cost of P89,000 per sq m cost in Guiuan, which had an ample post-Yolanda construction manpower pool and with available aggregates.

And, on an official level, the DPWH has set P17,000 per square meter as the cost of a schoolbuilding construction.

How did the RAY allocation for Guiuan get into that mind-blogging bloat? Why did the DILG turn a blind eye to the grossly overpriced program of work (POW)? The DILG, had it really monitored the jumbo fund for the Guiuan rehab, should have stopped the allocation of P2,000 for every ordinary doorknob and the P1,000 price for every half a square meter of plywood. Or, was the DILG an abettor of that official corruption?

The overprice was the main course of the Guiuan plunder, according to public files. There were complementary scams as well. One was to obtain funding for barangay halls already rehabilitated by private corporations operating in the Eastern Samar area. The Hinatuan Mining Corp., for one, funded a P16 million rehab program for the affected Guiuan barangays. Still, this did not prevent the DILG from allocating amounts that supposedly went to the privately rehabilitated barangay halls. Who, then, pocketed the money?

Two NGOs, an NGO named Operation Blessing and another one named Consuelo Foundation, also undertook the rehabilitation of day care centers in Guiuan. The DILG promptly released money for the privately rehabilitated day care centers. Who, again, pocketed the money?

According to affidavits in the public files, the chicanery and corruption was across the board. Dummy enterprises were allegedly set up (a la Napoles) to supply construction materials for the rehabilitation work. One dummy enterprise precisely set up to corner the supply of materials for the rehab work was one called “Homonhon Enterprises.” According to the affidavits, the true owners of the dummy “Homonhon” were Mayor Gonzales, his wife, and his two brothers.

According to the public files, around P112 million was plundered from public funds from that single RAY project alone.

On the allegations of corruption in areas of misery and calamities, the Office of the Ombudsman has one policy: Deal with these cases promptly and with zeal and real conviction. What took place was the plunder of public money in an area hard-hit by the worst typhoon ever recorded in contemporary history. But while records show that a case of plunder was indeed filed against the Gonzaleses, several LGU officials of Guiuan and DILG Regional Director Pedro Noval Jr., the case has not moved. The Office of the Ombudsman for the Visayas, which received the complaint of concerned citizens Avelino Balagbis Jr. and Kiriath Tumanda, has yet to act on the case .

Tumanda na ang kaso ni Kiriath Tumanda sa Office of the Ombudsman for the Visayas, wala pang nangyayari.

Which reminds concerned citizens of the word “parking“ and this does not mean the physical parking that takes place in areas such as the Makati City Parking Building.

“Parking,” when it is applied to a practice of anti-graft bodies, means taking no action on cases until the regular period allowed to take action on the case lapses. After the lapse, the Sandiganbayan has no other option but to throw away the case. You park the case, you lose it or throw it away.

On the devastated, misery-stricken areas of Guiuan, this is the feeling of Balagbis and Tumanda and others concerned—fed up with political dynasties and official corruption.