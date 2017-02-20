VW aims to double its sales in 2017

THE Philippines’ top European car brand, Volkswagen, is looking to double its sales performance this year from 1,060 units sold last year, Volkswagen Philippine’s new president.

“For this year, we’re targeting to double the last year sales, around 2,000 units,” Arthur Tan, Volkswagen Philippines new president and chief executive officer said on Wednesday.

The relative newcomer to the Philippine market registered 1,060 units sold from January to December 2016, a 76-percent increase over its 2015 sales.

“We plan to continue the performance that we were able to achieved in 2016 and we’re hoping that the market continues its track, in spite of all the rhetoric that’s happening, we feel that the Philippine GDP [gross domestic product]growth will continue and we will be able to leverage that given there’s enough momentum by the government,” Tan added.

He also said that the current government will have put a lot of emphasis on infrastructure, which is “the predominant reason for having mobility as a main source for the growing aspirations of our countrymen.”

Meanwhile, the company also declared that with Ayala Corp.’s strong interest and investments in mobility, as represented by AC Industrials, Volkswagen Philippines will remain very competitive in a local automotive industry and an economy that is in general in the middle of unprecedented growth, with a record-breaking 400,000 vehicles sold in 2016.

In 2016, AC Industrial which Technology Holdings Inc. was formed to execute Ayala Corp.’s strategy to create an industrial conglomerate that would embrace its manufacturing and automotive assets.

The manufacturing and product development expertise of Integrated Micro-Electronics Inc., which has a growing business in the automotive electronics sector, has been combined with the rapidly developing AC Automotive group with brands Volkswagen, Honda, Isuzu and KTM.

The company also said that it would expand further its corporate fleet accounts. It has also revealed plans to add new vehicles in the premium commercial segment such as the Volkswagen Caddy, Crafter, and the T6 Kombi.

In the pipeline also are new versions of the Jetta, the Golf, the Tiguan as well as the iconic Beetle–most of which are equipped with turbocharged direct injection and direct-shift gearbox transmissions. Also, they will bring in new cars in the entry-level segment that still retain the world-class German engineering, heritage, and automotive craftsmanship Volkswagen is renowned for, Tan noted.

RAADEE S. SAUSA