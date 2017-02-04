VW top European car brand in PH in 2016

Vehicle sales up 76% last year

VOLKSWAGEN Philippines broke through the 1,000-unit sales mark in 2016, delivering 1,060 units from January to December and making it the Philippines’ number one European car brand in 2016.

In a statement on Wednesday, Volkswagen said the 2016 result was a 76-percent increase over its 2015 sales at 602 units.

Volkswagen Philippines attributed the sales growth to its expanded dealership network and its CSR (corporate social responsibility) efforts, most notably for its groundbreaking Child Safety Initiative campaign, as well as to the awards and citations it has received for its various models such as the Passat’s win in the Car of the Year-Philippines in the Mid-Size Luxury Sedan category.

The company said that the rest of its product lineup—from the iconic Beetle to its large and compact SUVs the Touareg and Tiguan, to its multi-purpose vehicle Touran, to the Golf and Golf GTI, Polo sedan and hatchback, and Jetta compact sedan— contributed to the overall achievement.

Its dealer network also played a major factor in bringing the brand experience closer to customers, the company said,

In addition to its five dealers located in the cities of Taguig, Quezon, Mandaluyong, Muntinlupa and Cebu, Volkswagen Philippines added three more outside Metro Manila in 2016: One in San Fernando City in Pampanga, and two in Western Visayas – Iloilo City and Bacolod City.

In 2016, a record-setting 359,572 new vehicles were sold across the country, according to the year-end report from the Chamber of Automotive Manufacturers of the Philippines Inc. (Campi).

Volkswagen, a company under Ayala Corp.’s AC Industrials, envisions much more room for growth in sales for European brands in 2017, as more car buyers become more financially empowered and subsequently look beyond price points to “level up” to the premium segments.