W Express RVF Cup listup ends today

Registration for the W Express RVY Cup Amateur Open Golf Championship ends today (Feb. 2, Friday) with the country’s leading shotmakers and rising players heading the early roster of entries in the event set Feb. 6-9 at the Canlubang Golf and Country Club’s North course in Laguna.

Harmie Constantino, who edged Korean ace Hwang Min Jeong by two last year, expects a tougher outing this time with a slew of formidable challengers out to foil her bid, led by The Country Club mainstays Mikha Fortuna, Bernice Ilas and Sofia Chabon, in the 72-hole championship organized and conducted by the National Golf Association of the Philippines.

For details, call NGAP at telefax (02) 706-5926 or email ngap2009handicap@yahoo.com or Cangolf at (049) 543-2670.

Entry forms can also be downloaded at www.ngaponline.net or www.facebook.com/ngap.circle.

The tournament, held as part of the PLDT Group National Amateur Golf Tour and backed by the MVP Sports Foundation, is open to amateur golfers with certified handicap index of 8.0 below (men) and 10.0 below (women) with the top 40 and 20 players advancing to the final round in the men’s and women’s classes, respectively.

Nicole Abelar, Tomi Arejola Sophia Blanco, Laurea Duque, Junia Gabasa, Sofia Legaspi and Kristine Torralba are also in the fold while 10 Koreans have confirmed their participation in the 23rd staging of the event held in honor of the late golf patron and former NGAP president Rod Feliciano.

Keen competition is also expected in the men’s side with Tom Kim gunning for a follow-up to his victory in the Philippine Amateur Open Stroke Play at Riviera last month. Runner-up to now pro Ira Alido last year, the young Korean will be facing a crack roster of challengers, headed by Aidric Chan, Carl Corpus, Paolo Wong, Jolo and Jonas Magcalayo, Aniceto Mandanas, Don Petil, Peter Po, Pierre Ticzon, Kristoffer Arevalo, Luis Castro and Sean Ramos.