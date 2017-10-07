WAGC fires off Oct 12

Forty players are all set to test their prowess in the World Amateur Golfers Championship (WAGC) National Finals on October 12 and 13 at The Riviera Golf Club Langer Course in Silang, Cavite.

After eight qualifying rounds, 40 players will be testing their mettle in five different divisions as the search for the top Filipino amateur golfer enters the final stage.

Competing in the Division I are Augusto Theodore De Jesus, Abrahan Avena, Oliver Gan, Lisandro Opulencia, Kirby Lachica, Gerald Katigbak, Niko Santiago and Tonito Payumo.

Division II finalists, meanwhile, include Alan Edgardo Alegre, Blue Recto, August Cruz, Martin Gulang, Marcos Paolo Inigo, Eung Sham Lee, Jeremy Parulan, and Marissa Romano.

Jaime Melo, Jared Sto. Tomas, Julius Magallanes Jr., Mabel Salivio, Gerard Doctora, Hee Kyung Jung, Godofredo Aleta Jr., and Amy Dy slug it out in Division III.

On the other hand, Division IV players are composed of Francis Tallon, Jeff Co, John Marc Andaya, Ronald Thomas Andaya, Paolo Magpale, Troy Si, Tomas San Pedro and Edwald De Leon.

Golfers Katherine Uy, Aldous Keith Mojica, Alfredo Abarintos, Mark Sta. Maria, Noel Cabangon, Robin McDowall, Ferdinand Bercenio, and Mark Leviste are in Division V.

Winners of each category will represent the country in the World National Finals in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia on November 18 to 25.

Tournament format for Day 1 is a net stroke play while the second day will follow a stroke play format.

On-course registration starts at 8 a.m. while the sequential tee off begins at 10:30 a.m.

WAGC is the largest amateur golf tournament in the world and has been commemorated 22 times in different countries.

It was only this year that WAGC was introduced in the country.