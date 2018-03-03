WAGC Philippines qualifying tournaments begin

The World Amateur Golfers Championship (WAGC) Philippines will stage 20 qualifying tournaments starting March 2018.

The first qualifier officially kicked off on Saturday, March 3, at the Ayala Greenfield Estates in Calamba, Laguna.

Players who won in the five different divisions will advance to the National Finals in September and will get a chance to represent the Philippines in the World Finals set in October in Johor, Malaysia.

WAGC is the largest amateur golf competition in the world with over 45 countries under its umbrella.

The second qualifying tournament will start on March 10 during the South Forbes Members competition followed by the 10th Phoenix Open at Rancho Palos Verdes Golf and Country Club in Davao City on March 17, and the Summit Point Member-Guest tournament in Batangas City on March 24.

Philippines took home the Tumba Trophy in the World Finals last year. The plum embodies WAGC founder Sven Tumba’s “Sport promotes friendship and business” vision.

Tonito Payumo also emerged as Division I champion in the World Amateur Golfers Invitational beating Petr Bilek of the Czech Republic.