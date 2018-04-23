Wage contraction and poverty in the midst of growth

THE economy grew 6.7 percent in 2017 and is expected to grow 6.8 percent or more this year, sustaining the country’s growth trajectory. The agriculture sector has bounced back, posting a 3.9 percent expansion after the negative growth in 2016 (BangkoSentral ng Pilipinas 2017 Annual Report). Since the agriculture sector accounts for 26 percent of employment, bigger agricultural output is bound to have a positive effect on a significant number of Filipino families.

It therefore comes as a shock that “[p]rivate sector workers, which form the bulk of wage earners in the country, saw their wages contract by 0.1 percent year-on-year in 2017 from a 5.4 percent year-on-year expansion in 2016.” The alarming news is contained in the April 2018 economic update from the World Bank. “Bulk of wage earners” means about 92 percent of all employed persons. This counts wage and salary workers, self-employed without any paid employees, employers in own family-operated business, and unpaid family workers (Philippine Statistics Authority).

Real wages grew by a mere 0.2 percent in 2017, compared to an average annual growth rate of 0.8 percent between 2007 and 2017. In 2016 real wages grew 4.3 percent. Real wages are wages adjusted for inflation. The World Bank also notes that the average wage in the public sector is now about 70 percent larger than the average wage for public and private sectors together.

The problem, according to the World Bank, is not lack of jobs. In fact, in January 2018 “net job creation in all three main sectors [services, agriculture and industry’] increased, generating about 2.4 million new jobs.” In 2017, thousands of contractual employees were regularized as a result of the government’s campaign against labor-only contracting. Yet, underemployment increased from its January 2017 level of 16.1 to 18 percent a year later. “The target to significantly reduce underemployment … remains elusive,” the National Economic and Development Authority (NEDA) states in the Philippine Development Plan 2017-2022.

A 6.7 percent economic growth rate and massive job creation notwithstanding, high underemployment, contraction of private sector wages in 2017 and higher than projected inflation rate in 2018 indicate that more families are joining the ranks of the economically vulnerable while the poor are becoming poorer. “Although sustaining the momentum of economic growth must remain a key objective, the real measure of achievement is the extent to which people’s lives have been improved,” NEDA says in the development plan. Food inflation is considered “an early warning indicator on the welfare of the poor. It should not go beyond the bounds set for overall inflation, which is at 2 to 4 percent” (PDP 2017-2022). Headline inflation rose to 4.3 percent in March.

Prices of rice, corn, fish, fruits, vegetables and other food items increased beyond the inflation target (BangkoSentral ng Pilipinas, April 5).

To address the impact of a higher-than-expected inflation, the government will be adjusting the monthly unconditional Tax Reform Cash Transfer from P200 to P300. Annual economic growth rates exceeding 6 percent in recent years and the relatively low unemployment rate – 5.3 percent – notwithstanding, 10 million out of a total of 22 million Filipino families are considered affected by TRAIN-related inflation to an extent that requires direct government intervention in the form of cash assistance.

The World Bank points to the preponderance of lowly paid or poor-quality jobs as the main reason for the Philippines’ “lack of progress in eliminating poverty and promoting economic security.” The contraction of wages in the private sector seen in 2017 is an indicator that economic growth and job creation alone have not resulted in the desired improvement in people’s lives.

Millions of Filipinos continue to live in poverty in the countryside, earning a pittance in the agriculture sector as farmers or farm workers. The fisheries sector fares no better. Lack of income-earning opportunities forces these rural folks to migrate to the urban centers and compete for lowly paid jobs, mostly in the service sector. Many of these jobs are in the informal sector.

Stagnant wages in the private sector even as the economy is growing by leaps and bounds, a 4.3 headline inflation rate and 10 million Filipino families on cash assistance from the government should be more than sufficient reasons for the government to prioritize the preservation of existing quality jobs and the businesses that are responsible for these. Considering the growing numbers of Filipinos who depend on government cash assistance, we should appreciate those who can stand on their own, those who prefer the risks of business rather than dole-outs and who are or could be creating jobs and income-earning opportunities for others. Self-reliant individuals and families which earn enough to be able to save up for the rainy day make a stronger foundation for economic development than individuals and families depending on transfer income and charity.