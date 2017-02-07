Wage hike in Eastern Visayas takes effect Feb 13

Private sector employees in Eastern Visayas (Region 8) will receive an increase of daily wage rate from P10 to P25 starting February 13, depending on sectoral or industrial classifications. Workers in the non-agricultural sector will get P25: sugar mill – P23; cottage/handicraft – P15; retail/service employing – P10 and below; retail/service employing 11 up to 30 workers – P15; agriculture non-sugar workers – P10 and agriculture sugar farm workers – P10, according to Elias Cayanong, chair of Regional Tripartite Wage Productivity Board.

Meanwhile, all workers receiving the basic wage rates prescribed in the new wage order shall continue to receive a Cost of Living Allowance of P7 as prescribed under Wage Order No. 17. Under the new wage order, non-agricultural workers will receive a basic pay of P278 and P7 COLA or a total of P285 a day.

Micah Yvana M. Vardeleon