Wage hike, inflation top most Filipinos’ concerns — Pulse Asia

INCREASING workers’ pay and controlling the rise of prices remain the two top national concerns of Filipinos, results of the latest Pulse Asia survey showed on Tuesday.

The Ulat ng Bayan survey from March 23 to 28 showed that the most often mentioned urgent national concern of Filipinos was the need to improve wages (50 percent), and controlling inflation (45 percent).

Another economic concern, the creation of more jobs, was ranked fourth at 32 percent.

Two issues of utmost importance to the Duterte administration — fighting criminality and corruption were concerns of 27 percent and 22 percent of the respondents respectively.

The quarterly survey is based on a sample of 1,200 representative adults 18 years old and above. It has a ± 3 percent error margin at the 95 percent confidence level. CATHERINE S. VALENTE