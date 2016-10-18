Wage hike Pinoys’ top concern

Increasing salaries and job creation are the two top concerns of Filipinos, a survey held by Pulse Asia revealed.

The survey, conducted from September 25 to October 1, showed that 46 percent of the 1,200 respondents said President Rodrigo Duterte should give priority to raising wages and creating more jobs, six points up from the previous 40 percent.

Only 31 percent said they wanted government to focus on fighting criminality, a 21-point drop from the 52 percent tallied in a Pulse survey in July.

The pollster said the level of public concern for various issues between July and September 2015 were “essentially constant,” except the drop in the percentage of Filipinos who identified criminality as an urgent concern.

Thirty-eight percent of the respondents listed job creation as their second most urgent concern, which also jumped six points from the previous 32 percent.

Controlling inflation (37 percent), fighting graft and corruption in government (32 percent), and reducing poverty (32 percent) were also high in the list of the respondents’ urgent issues.

Fighting crime is the seventh concern, followed by improving peace (20 percent), enforcing the law (14 percent), reducing taxes (12 percent), stopping environment abuse (10 percent), controlling population growth (9 percent), protecting the welfare of Overseas Filipino Workers (8 percent), preparing for terror threats (5 percent), defending Philippine territory (5 percent), and changing the Constitution (2 percent).

Pulse Asia noted that the call for high pay was the only national issue cited as urgent in all geographic areas and socio-economic groups. It was the top concern in Luzon (45 percent), Metro Manila (46 percent), and Visayas (45 percent) and the second most important concern for Mindanaoans at 31 percent, next to inflation with 48 percent.

On the other hand, Filipinos in all geographic areas and socio-economic grouping are least concerned about the terror threats, defending territorial integrity against foreigners (4 percent to 6 percent and 1 percent to 6 percent, respectively), and amending the 1987 Philippine Constitution (1 percent to 4 percent and 2 percent to 5 percent, respectively).

The survey has a ± 3 percent error margin for national estimates and a ± 6 percent error margin for geographic estimates.