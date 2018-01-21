Waistline limit for aspiring policemen a must – Lacson

SENATOR Panfilo Lacson on Sunday welcomed a move of the National Police Commission (Napolcom) to remove the height requirement for aspiring policemen but advised the commission to consider setting a waistline limit for those who want to enter the force.

Lacson, who heads the Senate Committee on Public Order and Dangerous Drugs, said the Napolcom made the right decision to do away with the height requirement because there are good traits that should also be considered other than height.

Napolcom had been requiring those who want to enter the Philippine National Police to be at least 1.62 meters tall (5’4”) for male and 1.57 meters tall (5’2”) for female applicants.

“That is right, why would you deny someone who is intelligent and has integrity from entering the police force just because [he lacks the height]?” he said in a radio interview.

The Napolcom, in a statement on Friday said, “Starting with the April 22, 2018 police examinations, there shall be no height requirement for the [PNP] entrance exam applicants as long as they are bachelor’s degree holders and not more than 30 years old.”

The senator, however, said if the Napolcom would remove the height requirement it should consider having a waistline limit.

Lacson, who served as the PNP chief of then-President Joseph Estrada, said requiring applicants to maintain a 34-inch waistline is a way of instilling discipline in those who want to join the PNP.

He added that with the Napolcom removing the height limit and having no policy on waistlines, chances are there would be policemen who are 5 feet 2 inches tall but with a waistline of 44 inches.

“How can you expect a policeman chase a snatcher or a pickpocket on the street if he has a a big belly?” the senator said.

Lacson, during his term as PNP chief, was able to instill discipline in police personnel through a no-kotong (extortion) policy, a 34-inch waistline limit and an order to return recovered stolen vehicles.

He said police officers must be fit, trim and properly dressed at all times in order to earn respect of the people.

But if the PNP would impose such policy on waistlines, according to the senator, all ranking officials of the police force including the PNP chief must also comply.

“Leadership by example for me is second to none. There is no substitute,” Lacson said.

JEFFERSON ANTIPORDA