Wakay Air to launch Clark-Vizcaya flights in May

IVATAN-OWNED travel company Wakay Air, in partnership with AirSWIFT Transport Services Inc., is launching a Clark to Nueva Vizcaya route on May 17, according to the Clark International Airport Corporation (CIAC).

Wakay Air will mount the Clark-Bagabag (Nueva Vizcaya) route every four days using a 31-seater Dornier aircraft, said CIAC, the operator of Clark International Airport (CRK).

However, Wakay Air does not offer individual bookings at this time and only offers package tours amounting to $1,000 per person for four days and three nights, including domestic airfare, hotel and city tour.

“We are looking forward to having daily (CRK-Bagabag) flights around September this year, which are more affordable and may be booked by local individual travelers,” CIAC president and CEO Alexander Cauguiran said.

CIAC said that the new Clark-Bagabag flights will also make the Banaue Rice Terraces more accessible to tourists. Right now, traveling from Manila to Banaue by land takes about eight hours.

“By using Clark, foreign and local travelers will only take one hour and forty minutes from Bagabag airport to the Banaue Rice Terraces,” Cauguiran said, adding that the airline’s operations will initially cater to foreigners from tour operators in Europe and local corporations.

Initially serving travelers to and from Batanes, the Ivatan-owned Wakay Air plans to serve other destinations in the Philippines later on in partnership with AirSWIFT Transport.