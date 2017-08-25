Friday, August 25, 2017
    • The Manila Times Online
    • The Manila Times Online
    You are at:»»»#WALANGPASOK for August 25

    #WALANGPASOK for August 25

    0
    By on The Latest News, Today's Breaking News

    CLASSES are suspended today, Friday, in the following areas due to bad weather caused by tropical storm “Jolina”.

    Below is a list compiled on #WalangPasok:

    All levels, public and private:

    Isabela
    Camarines Sur
    Libon, Albay

    Preschool to Senior High School only, public and private:

    Cagayan
    Ifugao
    Kalinga
    Mountain Province
    Mankayan, Benguet
    Nueva Vizcaya
    Quirino

    Preschool only, public and private:

    Cagayan, including Babuyan Group of Islands
    Abra
    Apayao
    Benguet
    Camarines Norte
    Camarines Sur
    Catanduanes
    Ilocos Norte
    Ilocos Sur
    La Union
    Northern Quezon
    Nueva Ecija
    Pangasinan
    rest of Aurora

    In its 5 a.m. bulletin, the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) said “Jolina” was 300 kilometers east-southeast of Casiguran, Aurora, causing tropical cyclone warning signals to be raised in certain areas of the country. GLEE JALEA

    READ: http://www.manilatimes.net/jolina-turns-tropical-storm-signal-no-2-7-areas-pagasa/346656/

     

    Share.
    loading...
    Loading...

    Please follow our commenting guidelines.

    Leave A Reply

    Please follow our commenting guidelines.