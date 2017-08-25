WALANGPASOK for August 25

CLASSES are suspended today, Friday, in the following areas due to bad weather caused by tropical storm “Jolina”.
Below is a list compiled on #WalangPasok:
All levels, public and private:
Isabela
Camarines Sur
Libon, Albay
Preschool to Senior High School only, public and private:
Cagayan
Ifugao
Kalinga
Mountain Province
Mankayan, Benguet
Nueva Vizcaya
Quirino
Preschool only, public and private:
Cagayan, including Babuyan Group of Islands
Abra
Apayao
Benguet
Camarines Norte
Camarines Sur
Catanduanes
Ilocos Norte
Ilocos Sur
La Union
Northern Quezon
Nueva Ecija
Pangasinan
rest of Aurora
In its 5 a.m. bulletin, the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) said “Jolina” was 300 kilometers east-southeast of Casiguran, Aurora, causing tropical cyclone warning signals to be raised in certain areas of the country. GLEE JALEA
