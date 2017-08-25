WALANGPASOK for August 25

CLASSES are suspended today, Friday, in the following areas due to bad weather caused by tropical storm “Jolina”.

Below is a list compiled on #WalangPasok:

All levels, public and private:

Isabela

Camarines Sur

Libon, Albay

Preschool to Senior High School only, public and private:

Cagayan

Ifugao

Kalinga

Mountain Province

Mankayan, Benguet

Nueva Vizcaya

Quirino

Preschool only, public and private:

Cagayan, including Babuyan Group of Islands

Abra

Apayao

Benguet

Camarines Norte

Camarines Sur

Catanduanes

Ilocos Norte

Ilocos Sur

La Union

Northern Quezon

Nueva Ecija

Pangasinan

rest of Aurora

In its 5 a.m. bulletin, the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) said “Jolina” was 300 kilometers east-southeast of Casiguran, Aurora, causing tropical cyclone warning signals to be raised in certain areas of the country. GLEE JALEA

