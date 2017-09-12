Tuesday, September 12, 2017
    #WALANGPASOK: List of class suspensions

    SEVERAL local government units and schools suspended classes on Tuesday due to bad weather caused by Tropical Deoression “Maring”:

    Below is a list as of 10:30 p.m, Sept. 11:

    Metro Manila
    Caloocan City — All levels (Public and Private)
    Las Piñas City — All levels (Public and Private)
    Makati – pre-school only
    Manila — All levels (Public and Private)
    Malabon City — All levels (Public and Private)
    Mandaluyong City — All levels (Public and Private)
    Marikina — All levels (Public and Private)
    Muntinlupa — All levels (Public and Private)
    Navotas City — All levels (Public and Private)
    Parañaque City — All levels (Public and Private)
    Pasay City — All levels (Public and Private)
    Pasig City — All levels (Public and Private)
    Quezon City — All levels (Public and private)
    San Juan City — All levels (Public and Private)
    Taguig City — All levels (Public and Private)
    Valenzuela City — All levels (Public and Private)

    Batangas
    — All levels (Public and Private)

    Laguna
    — All levels (Public and Private)

    Rizal
    Antipolo — All levels (Public and Private)
    Baras — All levels (Public and Private)
    Binangonan — All levels (Public and Private)
    Cainta — All levels (Public and Private)
    Morong — All levels (Public and Private)
    Pililia — All levels (Public and Private)
    Rodriguez — All levels (Public and Private)
    Tanay — All levels (Public and Private)
    Taytay — All levels (Public and Private)
    Teresa — All levels (Public and Private) GLEE JALEA

