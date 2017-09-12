WALANGPASOK: List of class suspensions

SEVERAL local government units and schools suspended classes on Tuesday due to bad weather caused by Tropical Deoression “Maring”:

Below is a list as of 10:30 p.m, Sept. 11:



Metro Manila

Caloocan City — All levels (Public and Private)

Las Piñas City — All levels (Public and Private)

Makati – pre-school only

Manila — All levels (Public and Private)

Malabon City — All levels (Public and Private)

Mandaluyong City — All levels (Public and Private)

Marikina — All levels (Public and Private)

Muntinlupa — All levels (Public and Private)

Navotas City — All levels (Public and Private)

Parañaque City — All levels (Public and Private)

Pasay City — All levels (Public and Private)

Pasig City — All levels (Public and Private)

Quezon City — All levels (Public and private)

San Juan City — All levels (Public and Private)

Taguig City — All levels (Public and Private)

Valenzuela City — All levels (Public and Private)



Batangas

— All levels (Public and Private)



Laguna

— All levels (Public and Private)



Rizal

Antipolo — All levels (Public and Private)

Baras — All levels (Public and Private)

Binangonan — All levels (Public and Private)

Cainta — All levels (Public and Private)

Morong — All levels (Public and Private)

Pililia — All levels (Public and Private)

Rodriguez — All levels (Public and Private)

Tanay — All levels (Public and Private)

Taytay — All levels (Public and Private)

Teresa — All levels (Public and Private) GLEE JALEA

