WALANGPASOK: List of class suspensions

SEVERAL local government units and schools suspended classes on Tuesday due to bad weather caused by Tropical Deoression “Maring”:
Below is a list as of 10:30 p.m, Sept. 11:
Metro Manila
Caloocan City — All levels (Public and Private)
Las Piñas City — All levels (Public and Private)
Makati – pre-school only
Manila — All levels (Public and Private)
Malabon City — All levels (Public and Private)
Mandaluyong City — All levels (Public and Private)
Marikina — All levels (Public and Private)
Muntinlupa — All levels (Public and Private)
Navotas City — All levels (Public and Private)
Parañaque City — All levels (Public and Private)
Pasay City — All levels (Public and Private)
Pasig City — All levels (Public and Private)
Quezon City — All levels (Public and private)
San Juan City — All levels (Public and Private)
Taguig City — All levels (Public and Private)
Valenzuela City — All levels (Public and Private)
Batangas
— All levels (Public and Private)
Laguna
— All levels (Public and Private)
Rizal
Antipolo — All levels (Public and Private)
Baras — All levels (Public and Private)
Binangonan — All levels (Public and Private)
Cainta — All levels (Public and Private)
Morong — All levels (Public and Private)
Pililia — All levels (Public and Private)
Rodriguez — All levels (Public and Private)
Tanay — All levels (Public and Private)
Taytay — All levels (Public and Private)
Teresa — All levels (Public and Private) GLEE JALEA
