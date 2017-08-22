WALANGPASOK: List of class suspensions for Aug 22

SCHOOLS around Metro Manila and nearby areas suspended classes today, Tuesday, due to the inclement weather caused by tropical storm “Isang”.

Below is a list for all levels in public and private schools on Tuesday as of 7:30 a.m.:

Metro Manila

Caloocan City — All levels (Public and Private)

Las Piñas City — All levels (Public and Private)

Manila — All levels (Public and Private)

Malabon City — All levels (Public and Private)

Mandaluyong City — All levels (Public and Private)

Marikina — All levels (Public and Private)

Navotas City — All levels (Public and Private)

Parañaque City — All levels (Public and Private)

Pasay City — All levels (Public and Private)

Pasig City — All levels (Public and Private)

San Juan City — All levels (Public and Private)

Taguig City — All levels (Public and Private)

Quezon City — All levels (Public and private)

Valenzuela City — All levels (Public and Private)

Bataan

— All levels (Public and Private)

Bulacan

Marilao — All levels (Public and Private)

Meycauayan — All levels (Public and Private)

Obando — All levels (Public and Private)

Cavite

— Pre-School to Senior High School (Public and Private)

Cordillera Administrative Region

Abra — Pre-school to Senior High School (Public and Private)

Laguna

Calamba — All levels (Public and Private)

Rizal

Angono — All levels (Public and Private)

Antipolo — All levels (Public and Private)

Baras — All levels (Public and Private)

Binangonan — All levels (Public and Private)

Cainta — All levels (Public and Private)

Morong — All levels (Public and Private)

San Mateo — All levels (Public and Private)

Rodriguez — All levels (Public and Private)

Tanay — All levels (Public and Private)

Taytay — All levels (Public and Private)

Zambales

Olongapo City — All levels (Public and Private)