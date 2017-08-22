WALANGPASOK: List of class suspensions for Aug 22

SCHOOLS around Metro Manila and nearby areas suspended classes today, Tuesday, due to the inclement weather caused by tropical storm “Isang”.
Below is a list for all levels in public and private schools on Tuesday as of 7:30 a.m.:
Metro Manila
Caloocan City — All levels (Public and Private)
Las Piñas City — All levels (Public and Private)
Manila — All levels (Public and Private)
Malabon City — All levels (Public and Private)
Mandaluyong City — All levels (Public and Private)
Marikina — All levels (Public and Private)
Navotas City — All levels (Public and Private)
Parañaque City — All levels (Public and Private)
Pasay City — All levels (Public and Private)
Pasig City — All levels (Public and Private)
San Juan City — All levels (Public and Private)
Taguig City — All levels (Public and Private)
Quezon City — All levels (Public and private)
Valenzuela City — All levels (Public and Private)
Bataan
— All levels (Public and Private)
Bulacan
Marilao — All levels (Public and Private)
Meycauayan — All levels (Public and Private)
Obando — All levels (Public and Private)
Cavite
— Pre-School to Senior High School (Public and Private)
Cordillera Administrative Region
Abra — Pre-school to Senior High School (Public and Private)
Laguna
Calamba — All levels (Public and Private)
Rizal
Angono — All levels (Public and Private)
Antipolo — All levels (Public and Private)
Baras — All levels (Public and Private)
Binangonan — All levels (Public and Private)
Cainta — All levels (Public and Private)
Morong — All levels (Public and Private)
San Mateo — All levels (Public and Private)
Rodriguez — All levels (Public and Private)
Tanay — All levels (Public and Private)
Taytay — All levels (Public and Private)
Zambales
Olongapo City — All levels (Public and Private) GLEE JALEA
Please follow our commenting guidelines.