Tuesday, August 22, 2017
    • The Manila Times Online
    • The Manila Times Online
    You are at:»»»#WALANGPASOK: List of class suspensions for Aug 22

    #WALANGPASOK: List of class suspensions for Aug 22

    0
    By on The Latest News, Today's Breaking News

    SCHOOLS around Metro Manila and nearby areas suspended classes today, Tuesday, due to the inclement weather caused by tropical storm “Isang”.

    Below is a list for all levels in public and private schools on Tuesday as of 7:30 a.m.:

    Metro Manila
    Caloocan City — All levels (Public and Private)
    Las Piñas City — All levels (Public and Private)
    Manila — All levels (Public and Private)
    Malabon City — All levels (Public and Private)
    Mandaluyong City — All levels (Public and Private)
    Marikina — All levels (Public and Private)
    Navotas City — All levels (Public and Private)
    Parañaque City — All levels (Public and Private)
    Pasay City — All levels (Public and Private)
    Pasig City — All levels (Public and Private)
    San Juan City — All levels (Public and Private)
    Taguig City — All levels (Public and Private)
    Quezon City — All levels (Public and private)
    Valenzuela City — All levels (Public and Private)

    Bataan
    — All levels (Public and Private)

    Bulacan
    Marilao — All levels (Public and Private)
    Meycauayan — All levels (Public and Private)
    Obando — All levels (Public and Private)

    Cavite
    — Pre-School to Senior High School (Public and Private)

    Cordillera Administrative Region
    Abra — Pre-school to Senior High School (Public and Private)

    Laguna
    Calamba — All levels (Public and Private)

    Rizal
    Angono — All levels (Public and Private)
    Antipolo — All levels (Public and Private)
    Baras — All levels (Public and Private)
    Binangonan — All levels (Public and Private)
    Cainta — All levels (Public and Private)
    Morong — All levels (Public and Private)
    San Mateo — All levels (Public and Private)
    Rodriguez — All levels (Public and Private)
    Tanay — All levels (Public and Private)
    Taytay — All levels (Public and Private)

    Zambales
    Olongapo City — All levels (Public and Private) GLEE JALEA

     

    Share.
    loading...
    Loading...

    Please follow our commenting guidelines.

    Leave A Reply

    Please follow our commenting guidelines.