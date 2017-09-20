WALANGPASOK: List of class suspensions for Sept 21

PRESIDENT Rodrigo Duterte declared Sept. 21 a “National Day of Protest”.
Duterte himself announced that work in government offices and classes in public schools would be suspended on this day and let the private sector decide whether it would follow suit.
The Manila Times is posting a list of private schools in parts of the country that decided to suspend classes on Thursday.
Makati
Colegio San Agustin
Mapua University
Malabon
Saint James Academy
Manila
Colegio de San Juan de Letran
La Consolacion College
Manila Tytana Colleges
Mapua University
National Teachers College
San Beda College
St. Scholastica’s College
St. Stephen’s High School
Tiong Se Academy
Uno High School
University of Santo Tomas
Muntinlupa
De La Salle Santiago Zobel
Pasig City
St. Paul College
Quezon City
Angelicum College
Lourdes School
University of the Philippines Diliman
Davao
All private schools, all levels
Ilocos Norte
Mariano Marcos State University GLEE JALEA
