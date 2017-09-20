Wednesday, September 20, 2017
    #WALANGPASOK: List of class suspensions for Sept 21

    PRESIDENT Rodrigo Duterte declared Sept. 21 a “National Day of Protest”.

    Duterte himself announced that work in government offices and classes in public schools would be suspended on this day and let the private sector decide whether it would follow suit.

    The Manila Times is posting a list of private schools in parts of the country that decided to suspend classes on Thursday.

    Makati

    Colegio San Agustin
    Mapua University

    Malabon

    Saint James Academy

    Manila

    Colegio de San Juan de Letran
    La Consolacion College
    Manila Tytana Colleges
    Mapua University
    National Teachers College
    San Beda College
    St. Scholastica’s College
    St. Stephen’s High School
    Tiong Se Academy
    Uno High School
    University of Santo Tomas

    Muntinlupa

    De La Salle Santiago Zobel

    Pasig City

    St. Paul College

    Quezon City

    Angelicum College
    Lourdes School
    University of the Philippines Diliman

    Davao

    All private schools, all levels

    Ilocos Norte

    Mariano Marcos State University   GLEE JALEA

     

     

