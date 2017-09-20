WALANGPASOK: List of class suspensions for Sept 21

PRESIDENT Rodrigo Duterte declared Sept. 21 a “National Day of Protest”.

Duterte himself announced that work in government offices and classes in public schools would be suspended on this day and let the private sector decide whether it would follow suit.

The Manila Times is posting a list of private schools in parts of the country that decided to suspend classes on Thursday.

Makati

Colegio San Agustin

Mapua University

Malabon

Saint James Academy

Manila

Colegio de San Juan de Letran

La Consolacion College

Manila Tytana Colleges

National Teachers College

San Beda College

St. Scholastica’s College

St. Stephen’s High School

Tiong Se Academy

Uno High School

University of Santo Tomas

Muntinlupa

De La Salle Santiago Zobel

Pasig City

St. Paul College

Quezon City

Angelicum College

Lourdes School

University of the Philippines Diliman

Davao

All private schools, all levels

Ilocos Norte

Mariano Marcos State University GLEE JALEA