SEVERAL schools suspended classes on Monday due to a nationwide transport strike in protest of the government’s jeepney modernization program.

Below is a list:



Malabon

All levels (public and private)



Bulacan – All levels (public and private)

Baliwag

Bocaue

Malolos

Marilao

San Jose del Monte

Sta. Maria



Manila

San Sebastian College-Recoletos (Kinder to Grade 12)

University of the East, Manila and Caloocan (Kinder to Grade 12) GLEE JALEA