UPDATE: #WALANGPASOK: List of class suspensions for September 13

SEVERAL local government units and schools announced the suspension of classes for Wednesday, September 13, due to continued heavy rains and flooding caused by Tropical Storm “Maring.”
Below is the list as of 6:00 a.m., Wednesday:
Metro Manila
Las Piñas City — All levels (Public and Private)
Central Luzon
Zambales — All levels (Public and Private)
Tarlac — Preschool to Elementary (Public and Private)
Marilao, Bulacan— All levels (Public and Private)
Meycauayan, Bulacan— All levels (Public and Private)
Guagua, Pampanga Marilao, Bulacan— All levels (Public and Private)
Floridablanca, Pampanga — All levels (Public and Private)
Calabarzon
Laguna — All levels (Public and Private)
Cavite — All levels (Public and Private)
Batangas — Preschool to Senior High School (Public and Private)
Quezon Province — All levels (Public and Private)
Rizal, towns listed below:
Angono — All levels (Public and Private)
Baras— All levels (Public and Private)
Binangonan— All levels (Public and Private)
Cainta— All levels (Public and Private)
Morong— All levels (Public and Private)
Pililla— All levels (Public and Private)
Rodriguez— All levels (Public and Private)
San Mateo— All levels (Public and Private)
Tanay— All levels (Public and Private)
Taytay— All levels (Public and Private)
Teresa— All levels (Public and Private)
Cardona — Preschool to Senior High School(Public and Private)
Camarines Norte
Daet — All levels (Public and Private)
Labo — All levels (Public and Private)
Vinzons — All levels (Public and Private)
Mercedes — All levels (Public and Private)
Jose Panganiban — All levels (Public and Private)
San Vicente— All levels (Public and Private)
Schools
University of Santo Tomas — All levels GLEE JALEA
Please follow our commenting guidelines.