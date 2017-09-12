WALANGPASOK: List of class suspensions for September 13

LOCAL government units and schools announced the suspension of classes for Wednesday, September 13, due to continued heavy rains and flooding caused by Tropical Depression “Maring.”

Below is the list of suspended classes as of 6:00 p.m., Tuesday:

Metro Manila

Las Piñas City — All levels (Public and Private)

Central Luzon

Zambales, except Olongapo City — All levels (Public and Private)

Calabarzon

Laguna — All levels (Public and Private)

Quezon Province — All levels (Public and Private)

Morong, Rizal — All levels (Public and Private)

San Mateo, Rizal — All levels (Public and Private)

Tanay, Rizal — All levels (Public and Private)

Bicol

Camarines Norte

Daet — All levels (Public and Private)

Labo — All levels (Public and Private)

Vinzons — All levels (Public and Private)

Mercedes — All levels (Public and Private)

Jose Panganiban — All levels (Public and Private)

San Vicente— All levels (Public and Private)