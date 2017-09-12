Tuesday, September 12, 2017
    #WALANGPASOK: List of class suspensions for September 13

    LOCAL government units and schools announced the suspension of classes for Wednesday, September 13, due to continued heavy rains and flooding caused by Tropical Depression “Maring.”

    Below is the list of suspended classes as of 6:00 p.m., Tuesday:

    Metro Manila
    Las Piñas City — All levels (Public and Private)

    Central Luzon
    Zambales, except Olongapo City — All levels (Public and Private)

    Calabarzon
    Laguna — All levels (Public and Private)
    Quezon Province — All levels (Public and Private)
    Morong, Rizal — All levels (Public and Private)
    San Mateo, Rizal — All levels (Public and Private)
    Tanay, Rizal — All levels (Public and Private)

    Bicol
    Camarines Norte
    Daet — All levels (Public and Private)
    Labo — All levels (Public and Private)
    Vinzons — All levels (Public and Private)
    Mercedes — All levels (Public and Private)
    Jose Panganiban — All levels (Public and Private)
    San Vicente— All levels (Public and Private)

     

