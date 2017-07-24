Monday, July 24, 2017
    • The Manila Times Online
    • The Manila Times Online
    You are at:»»#WALANGPASOK:
    List of class suspensions

    #WALANGPASOK:
    List of class suspensions

    0
    By on SONA 2017, The Latest News, Today's Breaking News

    THE following schools suspended classes on Monday ahead of President Rodrigo Duterte’s second State of the Nation Address (SONA) at the Batasang Pambansa Complex in Quezon City.

    Based on #WalangPasok, these schools are:

    1. in Quezon City — all levels
    2. De La Salle College of St. Benilde – all levels
    3. De La Salle University (Taft, Makati, BGC) – all levels
    4. College of the Holy Spirit (Manila) – all levels
    5. Santa Isabel College Manila – all levels
    6. PMI Colleges (Manila and QC) – all levels
    7. University of the East Manila and Caloocan – Kindergarten to Grade 12

    Share.
    loading...
    Loading...

    Please follow our commenting guidelines.

    Leave A Reply

    Please follow our commenting guidelines.