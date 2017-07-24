THE following schools suspended classes on Monday ahead of President Rodrigo Duterte’s second State of the Nation Address (SONA) at the Batasang Pambansa Complex in Quezon City.
Based on #WalangPasok, these schools are:
1. in Quezon City — all levels
2. De La Salle College of St. Benilde – all levels
3. De La Salle University (Taft, Makati, BGC) – all levels
4. College of the Holy Spirit (Manila) – all levels
5. Santa Isabel College Manila – all levels
6. PMI Colleges (Manila and QC) – all levels
7. University of the East Manila and Caloocan – Kindergarten to Grade 12
