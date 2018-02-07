Walk like a penguin to avoid falling on ice, say Shanghai doctors

After a rare snowstorm in Shanghai on Thursday, a local hospital’s video that teaches people to walk like penguins to avoid falling in icy conditions has gone viral, Pear Video reported.

Doctors at Shanghai No.6 People’s Hospital advised locals to waddle like a penguin when on icy surfaces after treating hundreds of injuries from falls on Friday.

The video features a dozen doctors and medical workers waddling around –with arms out to their sides and palms down.

“Put your feet shoulder length apart and make sure your heels don’t leave the ground as you move,” a hospital employee explains.

The well-established technique, as observed in the gait of penguins, splits the body weight evenly between both legs and lowers the center of gravity.

The tutorial was released after a snowstorm hit Shanghai Thursday that dumped 4 centimeters.

The doctors said they treated more than 200 ice-related injuries on Friday, the Shanghai Observer reported. GLOBAL TIMES