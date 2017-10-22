‘The Walking Dead’ airs 100th episode today

Fox Networks Group Asia will air the 100th episode and Season 8 premiere of the globally successful series “The Walking Dead” on its cable channels across the continent today at 11:30 am with a primetime telecast at 9 pm.

Advertisements

“The Walking Dead is one of our most successful shows in Asia on Fox and we have millions of fans across the region eagerly awaiting the new season,” said Dean Dezius, vice president for FNGA during the show’s promotional activity at real-life escape room Breakout Manila.

Fans of the series were able to enjoy special Walking Dead escape rooms where after being locked in had them searching for clues related to the program and non-linear puzzles to be able to get out.

One of the world’s most watched dramas, The Walking Dead returns to the small screen for a terrifying and exhilarating season comprised of 16 episodes.

What to expect? The season starts with Rick bringing an “All Out War” to Negan and his forces. The Saviors are larger, better equipped and ruthless, but Rick and the unified communities fight for the promise of a brighter future. The battle lines are drawn as they launch into a kinetic, action-packed offensive.

Up until now, survival had been the focus of Rick and his group, but they realize it is not enough. They have to fight to regain their freedom so they can live and rebuild. As with any battle, there will be losses.

The series premiere will air on the same day and time as the United States, as with the rest of the season episodes.