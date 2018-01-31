Wall St losses drag PSEi below 8800

THE bear market in the US continued to weigh on local shares with the Philippine Stock Exchange index (PSEi) falling back to the 8,700 level in early trading Wednesday.

The benchmark index fell 125.36 points or 1.41 percent to 8,785.12 at the midday break. The broader All Shares dropped 59.50 points or 1.15 percent to 5,135.14.

“We are moving alongside our peers, which also reacted to the drop in US stocks overnight,” Philstocks Financial, Inc. research head Justino Calaycay Jr. said.

All main indices in the US ended in the red, led by the Dow Jones Industrial Average, declining 1.37 percent, while the S&P 500 retreated 1.09 percent, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite dipped 0.86 percent.

Asian markets, on the other hand, managed to eke out slim gains. Japan’s Nikkei inched up 0.11 percent, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index added 0.42 percent and China’s Shanghai Composite Index rose 0.17 percent.

Locally, all sectoral indices were down led by holding firms which retreated 2.03 percent. ANGELICA BALLESTEROS