Wall St sell-off drags PSEi back to 8500

PHILIPPINE shares tumbled in early trading Monday, with the bellwether index falling back to the 8,500 level, as the local market mimicked its offshore counterparts following the rout on Wall Street on Friday.

At the noon break, the Philippine Stock Exchange index was down 244.92 points or 2.78 percent at 8,565.83, while the broader All Shares had dropped 130.33 points or 2.51 percent at 5,051.49.

First Grade Finance, Inc. Managing Director Astro del Castillo said the market was dragged by the losses on US and regional markets.

“Brief factors included the emanating inflation overseas and the high yields on bonds, making investors transfer to the bond market,” he said.

“I think that’s the support level that we are looking at. That’s already a healthy correction,” he added.

In the US, all the main indices fell on Friday, with the Dow Jones retreating 2.54 percent, the S&P 500 dropping 2.12 percent, and tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite down 1.96 percent.

Asian markets mirrored the downtrend, with the Nikkei, Hang Seng, and Shanghai indexes falling 2.38 percent, 1.78 percent, and 0.18 percent, respectively, in morning trade on Monday.

On the PSE, all sub-indices were in the red led by the property sector, down 3.16 percent. ANGELICA BALLESTEROS