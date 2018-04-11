Wally Sombero arrives at Sandiganbayan

WENCESLAO Sombero Jr. arrived at the Sandganbayan on Wednesday after he surrendered to the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group.

He was among those whom the Office of the Ombudsman charged with plunder, graft, bribery, and violation of Presidential Decree 46 in connection with the alleged receipt of P50 million in exchange for the release of supposedly illegal Chinese workers.

Sombero was president of the Asian Gaming Service Provider Association, Inc. at the time.

Lawyer Jessie Lanete told reporters that “right after the booking procedures, he was brought here and then he was delivered to the custody of the Sandiganbayan that’s the reason why he’s currently with the sheriff’s office.”

“I believe the next step is for the Sandiganbayan to issue a commitment order…,” Lanete told reporters.

He said that “[i]t’s up to the Sandiganbayan to determine where Mr. Sombero will be detained…” REINA TOLENTINO