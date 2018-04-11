Wally Sombero to be detained at jail annex in Taguig

WENCESLAO “Wally” Sombero Jr. will be detained at the Quezon City Jail Annex in Camp Bagong Diwa, Taguig over the plunder case he is facing before the Sandiganbayan’s Sixth Division in connection with the P50-million bribe money he allegedly handed two Immigration officials for the release of illegal Chinese workers in November 2016.

Sombero is facing plunder before the Sandiganbayan’s Sixth Division, along with former Immigration deputy commissioners Al Argosino and Michael Robles. The three are seeking to be detained at the Philippine National Police (PNP) custodial center in Camp Crame.

In a hearing on Wednesday, the court gave the prosecution and the PNP custodial center 24 hours within which to file their comment to the plea of Sombero, Argosino, and Robles.

In the meantime, the court maintained the commitment order, which it issued.

Associate Justice Sarah Jane Fernandez, who leads the Sandiganbayan’s Sixth Division, said during the hearing that “[t]he director of the BJMP is directed to ensure the security and safety of” Argosino, Robles, and Sombero.

BJMP is Bureau of Jail Management and Penology.

The court’s Sixth Division issued a commitment order on Tuesday to authorities for Argosino and Robles to be brought to the Quezon City Jail Annex.

The Office of the Ombudsman, which filed the charges, did not recommend bail because under the law, plunder is a non-bailable offense.

In a motion dated April 11, Argosino and Robles asked the court to issue a commitment order directing their transfer to the PNP Custodial Detention Center in Camp Crame.

“Prior to his appointment to the Bureau of Immigration, accused Argosino was a practicing lawyer for almost twenty years and had handled various cases. His adversaries and/or their relatives in the cases he previously handled may possibly be detained at the Quezon City Jail Annex in Camp Bagong Diwa, thus posing serious threat to [the]accused’s safety and security,” the defense said.

“On the other hand, accused Michael Robles was a public prosecutor for 10 years prior to his appointment as deputy commissioner of the Bureau of Immigration and had handled criminal cases as well,” the defense said.

“Second, it is of public knowledge that both accused were appointed by and fraternity brothers of the Honorable President Rodrigo R. Duterte. President Duterte’s extensive campaign against illegal drugs…led to the arrest of hundreds of persons allegedly engaged in drug trade and/or drug use and are detained in various regular detention facilities nationwide including Quezon City Jail Annex in Camp Bagong Diwa. Likewise, these arrested persons pose serious threat for they may inflict harm to the Accused as an act of reprisal to the war on drugs of the government,” it added.

The defense also said in part that “[t]he volume of detained persons, as well as the number of visitors visiting them is so huge that jail wardens could not control and could not possibly secure the safety of both Accused.”

Meanwhile, Sombero’s camp filed a motion this morning seeking his detention at the PNP custodial center in Camp Crame because of security and health reasons.

“As you know, Mr. Sombero [was]a decorated police official having had 27 years in the public service. He was, I believe, at some point in time, he was the head of different anti-crime task forces…And so because of that, there’s a real threat to his life. He’s also been ambushed already before,” lawyer Jesi Lanete told the reporters.

“And the second reason is health. Mr. Sombero has a host of different illness[es]and we think that if he is detained at the custodial center, which is proximate to the PNP hospital, he can receive prompt medical attention…,” Lanete said.