Walt Disney, Marvel scout for fresh talents in Manila

Walt Disney Company China, through its subsidiary Marvel Entertainment, held a workshop at the De La Salle-College of Saint Benilde (DLS-CSB) during the second Marvel Creative Day Out in the country to scout for potential designs, and fresh new talents for its Manila office.

The seminar was held in line with the launch of the upcoming movie “Black Panther.” Also being implemented in other higher educational institutions around Asia, it challenged Benilde’s Fashion Design and Merchandising (FDM) students to create unique merchandise that would complement the production.

Allen Au-Yeung, Walt Disney China Vice President for Creative, chose viable products, such as jewelry, car accessories, jackets, and other clothing items, that follow the film’s aesthetic.

“We wanted to try to find or search for the right talents to join our company,” Au-Yeung declared. He particularly discussed jobs that are available at Walt Disney China’s Manila office.

According to FDM chairman Christine Benet, the event exposed the students to various design possibilities, and even possible work opportunities without having to limit themselves to fashion brands.