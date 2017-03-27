Walter Mart inks power supply deal with Aboitiz, sets expansion

COMMUNITY mall pioneer Walter Mart Supermarket signed a 4.7-megawatt (MW) power supply contract with Aboitiz Power Corp. (AboitizPower) under the Retail Competition and Open Access (RCOA) regime in preparation for its aggressive expansion plan this year.

Abraham Uy, chairman of WM Shopping Center Management, said on Friday that having a reliable power supply and a dependable partner will allow Walter Mart to focus on giving its customers a happy shopping experience — with up-to-date facilities and an exciting mix of retail, dining, and shopping options.

“As we grow our portfolio, we need a reliable power supply to ensure convenient shopping for our valued customers every day,” Uy said.

Under its expansion plan, Walter Mart seeks to add four malls this year, targeting to double its current portfolio of 23 community malls and supermarkets within the next five years. For this year, it plans to open branches in Tarlac, Nueva Ecija, Bulacan, and Batangas.

Walter Mart is the only Philippine supermarket that is a member of the International Grocers Alliance (IGA), an international organization of nearly 5,000 trusted hometown supermarkets all over the world.

At the contract signing between Walter Mart and AboitizPower, Ochie Gloria, AboitizPower First Vice President for Energy Sales and Trading, said: “We thank Walter Mart for their confidence in AboitizPower and we are excited to work with them as we share the same vision of delivering reliable customer service.”

AboitizPower is one of the Philippines’ leading electric power generation companies with a portfolio of renewable energy and thermal power plants. Together with its partners, its net sellable capacity to date stands at 3,995 megawatts.