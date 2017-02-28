‘Wandering’ old man rescued

A NONAGENARIAN wandering aimlessly and surrounded by eager bystanders in Barangay Ilaya, Mandaluyong City (Metro Manila) carrying more than P1.3 million was rescued and turned over to his family. Authorities said the 91-year-old male had 300 pieces of $50 and $100 bills estimated worth P1.3 million. He also had P276, 000 worth of P500 and P1000 bills. Police were able to contact a relative in Pasig City (Metro Manila), through the old man’s license and identification card.