‘Wanderland Jungle’ announces performance line-up

International acts are set to grace this year’s edition of Wanderland Music and Arts Festival as the event heads to the south of the metro on March 4.

Themed “Wanderland Jungle,” the festival will take place amid lush greenery at the newly developed Filinvest City Event Grounds, Muntinlupa City.

Among those flying in to the Philippines for this festival are The Temper Trap, The Ting Tings, Explosions in the Sky, Yuna, Purity Ring, Honne, Lany, and Woodlock. They will perform side by side with local acts, namely Gab and John of Urbandub, Fools & Foes, Reese Lansangan, Lola Amour, Banna Harbera, and Mickey Sulit.

To add a colorful jungle vibe to the music festival, live art performances from talented muralists and illustrators including Jappy Agoncillo, KFK Collective, Quatro Hapimeel, and Ysabella Lalu are also in the program.

