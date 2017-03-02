Wangs downs Blustar, fans playoff bid

Wangs Basketball defeated Blustar Detergent, 87-78, to keep its quarterfinals bid alive in the 2017 Philippine Basketball Association D-League Aspirants’ Cup on Thursday at the Ynares Sports Arena in Pasig City.

Cederick Labing-isa and John Tayongtong each had 18 points and four rebounds to lead the Couriers to their third win in eight games, and stay in the hunt for a spot in the next round.

Allen Enriquez contributed 14 markers and nine rebounds while John Von Tambeling had 12 points for Wangs.

The Couriers led by as high as 20 points, 63-43, midway in the third period but Jason Melano waxed hot for the Dragons and scored nine points to trim the lead to 56-69 with two minutes to play.

Blustar’s Long Seng Mak hit six points in the fourth period to push his team with five, 76-81.

But Labing-isa scored in the next play and Tayongtong completed a rare four-point play to seal the win for the Couriers, 87-76.

“I am thankful that the boys coordinated well with each other. What happened was really good since our playoff chance is still alive,” said Wangs coach Pablo Lucas.

“That is their motivation. We can’t afford to lose any more games. They need to really work hard,” he added.

Melano had a double-double performance with 22 points, 14 coming off the third quarter, and 11 boards for Blustar, which absorbed its seventh straight loss in the tournament in as many games.

Wei Ong Yong contributed 14 points while Jing Kwaan Yoong had 12 for the Dragons.